Rafa Benitez responds to questions about Newcastle's £15m bid for Nicolai Jorgensen

Rafa Benitez says he's "confident" Newcastle United will sign a striker before the transfer deadline.

The club has had two offers for Nicolai Jorgensen rejected by Feyenoord.

Rafa Benitez

Newcastle's most recent bid was of £15million, and the club will have to bid more than the £16million it paid for Michael Owen in 2005 to sign the 27-year-old.

Asked if United would make a club-record bid for Jorgensen, Benitez said: "I will tell you on January 31.

"We have to make sure on the January 31 we will have the players we want. That's the main thing. I don’t do the business. I only do the football issues. Lee Charnley does. We gave a list of players to January 1, and the plan A, B and C were ready.

“I have confidence that before the 31st we will bring someone else."

Newcastle manager Benitez has again spoken to club owner Mike Ashley.

Asked if the club was making progress in the transfer market, Benitez said: “We're in the same situation, talking and meeting with Lee Charnley every day.

"I was talking with Mike Ashley. They have given us the green light to go forward, and that’s it. We are waiting for news.

“The main thing, you have to be positive. At the end of the window, you'll see if you have been positive or negative.”

Click on the video above to watch NUFC writer Miles Starforth discuss Rafa Benitez's latest press conference