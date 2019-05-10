Rafa Benitez responds to questions on Mike Ashley meeting and Salomon Rondon's Newcastle United future

Rafa Benitez hopes to meet Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley next week for talks over his future.

Benitez, out of contract in the summer, has had discussions with managing director Lee Charnley over a new deal.

However, United's manager, looking for more investment in his squad, now needs to sit down with Ashley for further final talks before making a decision on his future.

Benitez, preparing for Sunday's game against Fulham at Craven Cottage, is keen to meet Ashley next week.

Asked for an update on his future, Benitez said: "Exactly the same. We will have a meeting, for sure.

"Still, we have to concentrate on the game."

Benitez said he "expected" to meet Ashley as well as Charnley.

The 59-year-old was also asked about on-loan Salomon Rondon's future after the striker won the club's player of the season award.

"It's easy to say 'we have to keep him', but we have to decide what's going on with me," said Benitez. "In 10 days we'll know what's going on."