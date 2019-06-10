Rafa Benitez has been spotted at Newcastle United’s training ground, sending Magpies fans into furied speculation about the Spaniard’s contract situation and a possible takeover.

Benitez today returned to the club’s Benton HQ for the first time since the end of the season, and has been considering an offer from owner Mike Ashley to stay on at St James’s Park next season with a possible takeover on the horizon.

With the popular manager’s contract set to expire on June 30, fans have speculated on whether Benitez’s training ground appearance is significant, especially given the club have refused to comment on the former Liverpool boss’ visit.

Here’s how Newcastle United fans reacted to the news.

“Hope he’s calling future signings and staying” – @xskye69x

“Interesting. Wonder why he's there? Unless he's either clearing stuff or signing a deal?” – @magpie_southern

“If Rafa is at the training ground then I expect to hear something today, whether it’s about his contract or a transfer or takeover update i reckon something will happen today.” – @Robbieo68646502

“He's still employed by the club he will be returning to get things ready for preseason nothing more. #NUFC” – @Solanosfreekick

“Collecting his belongings” – @agbnufc

“BREAKING: Man arrives for work” – @Adrian____29

“Club offering a no comment doesn't help” – @Z1993Sam

“Why go no comment though? #NUFC” – @cll2209

“Cleaning out his desk?” – @ScottyT9804

“I doubt he will be here to clear his desk. May be something to do with take over #NUFC” – @RuzMark