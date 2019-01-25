Rafa Benitez reveals details of his 'business' meeting with Mike Ashley at Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez has revealed details of his meeting with Mike Ashley.

Benitez met Newcastle United's owner after last weekend's 3-0 Premier League win over Cardiff City.

The transfer window was discussed by the pair, who met at St James's Park.

"What we were talking about was private, normal things," said manager Benitez. "It doesn't change anything about where we are at the moment. We keep working.

"He was happy that the team had won. I think he was quite happy, congratulating me and the team.

"We were talking about business."

Asked if they discussed a takeover, Benitez added: "It was a private conversation."