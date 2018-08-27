Rafa Benitez reveals extent of Jonjo Shelvey’s injury – and explains why he left Jamaal Lascelles out of Newcastle squad

Jamaal Lascelles is set to return to Rafa Benitez’s side this week – after being left out against Chelsea.

Newcastle United’s captain watched yesterday’s 2-1 defeat from the stand at St James’s Park along with midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, who could be sidelined for two weeks with a thigh injury.

The club revealed before the game that Lascelles had an ankle problem.

However, the 24-year-old is also understood to have had a disagreement with Benitez ahead of the fixture, which was decided by a late own goal from DeAndre Yedlin.

Joselu had cancelled out a penalty from Eden Hazard.

Asked about reports of a bust-up with Lascelles, United manager Benitez said: “All my life I like to talk with players.

“We decide with what we have to do. Everyone knows that.

“If players have different opinions, then we have to speak about it.

“That’s it, and then we stick to the plan.”

Benitez was also without the ineligible Kenedy, while Isaac Hayden was suspended following his dismissal against Cardiff City.

Javier Manquillo, injured at the Cardiff City Stadium, was not involved.

“We had six players out of the team,” said Benitez who named 20-year-old midfielder Sean Longstaff on his bench.

“Manquillo, Jamaal and Jonjo were injured, Kenedy couldn’t play and Hayden was suspended.

“For a team like us to lose six players, we had problems. Jonjo was tight.

“Maybe he will need a couple of weeks.

“Jamaal, hopefully, will be fine for the next game.”

Newcastle take on Championship club Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Wednesday night in a second round Carabao Cup tie.

Benitez – who handed Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez and Ki Sung-yueng their competitive debuts against Chelsea – is likely to field a weakened team in the competition.

United are away to Premier League Champions Manchester City on Saturday evening.