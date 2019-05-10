Rafa Benitez reveals fresh injury blow for Newcastle United

Jonjo Shelvey’s on standby to face Fulham.

The Newcastle United midfielder has only made one Premier League start in five months.

Shelvey was an unused substitute against Liverpool last weekend.

However, the 27-year-old – who captained Newcastle against Brighton and Hove Albion late last month – could return to the starting XI at Craven Cottage tomorrow.

Ki Sung-yueng won’t be risked because of a knee problem.

And Rafa Benitez will partner Isaac Hayden – who could play his final game against Fulham – with Shelvey or Mohamed Diame, who is out of contract in the summer.

Asked for an injury update, Benitez said: “More or less the same problems.

“We have also lost Ki. He has a knee problem. It’s not very serious, but we do not want to take any risks.”

Benitez had already lost Miguel Almiron, Sean Longstaff and Florian Lejuene to season-ending injuries.

Meanwhile, former Newcastle midfielder Scott Parker has been put in permanent charge of relegated Fulham.

The 38-year-old had been put in caretaker charge following the dismissasl of Claudio Ranieri in February.

“Now, the challenge lies with me to move things forward,” said Parker.

“Ultimately, success comes from a culture and a desire – that needs to be our foundation. We’ll drive a culture here that our fans will recognise.

“I’ve got 20 years of playing experience and 20 years of being in changing rooms. I want to use that experience to help the club be successful.”