Rafa Benitez reveals his determination to win a trophy at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez says he’s desperate to end Newcastle United’s trophy drought.

The club hasn’t won a major honour since the Fairs Cup success of 1969.

At 58, I’m not young but not old. I’m still young enough – I still have time – but I want to be sure that we can compete, that we can find something to compete for and try win something. Rafa Benitez

Benitez – who guided Liverpool to the Champions League in 2005 – is in talks with United managing director Lee Charnley over the club’s summer transfer budget.

Benitez wants to know he will have the backing he needs to compete for trophies at Newcastle.

Asked if he’d like to win the Champions League again, Benitez said: “Any trophy!

“When you are winning, you want to improve, but to improve at our level, you have to win something.

