Rafa Benitez reveals his Elias Sorensen dilemma at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez has told Elias Sorensen to keep on knocking on the first-team door at Newcastle United.

The striker trained with Benitez’s senior squad this week after impressing for the club’s Under-23 side.

Sorensen – who netted a late equaliser for the Under-23s in last night’s 1-1 Premier League Cup draw away to Southampton to take his goal tally for the season to 12 – won’t be involved against Bournemouth at St James’s Park this afternoon.

However, the 19-year-old impressed Benitez with his “effort and desire” during the sessions.

“He’s fine,” said manager Benitez. “We’re lucky to have some young players coming sometimes to help the first team.

“He did well. He has energy and movement.

We have to see how he develops in the Under-23s. We have to do what is best for each one. Rafa Benitez

“We’re just talking about a couple of training sessions, but you could see the lad has the effort and desire to play in the first team.

“It depends on him. The players have to knock on the door by what they do on the pitch.”

Benitez is yet to decide whether Sorensen will be loaned out in January’s transfer window.

“It’s too early to talk about that,” said Benitez. “We have to see how he develops in the Under-23s, and after we will talk about that.

“We have to do what is best for each one. We have to get the balance right. We want to see the Under-23s doing well, but at the same time.

“We want to see players progressing. If we take the best players away – the team cannot play well, we have to get the balance right.”