Rafa Benitez reveals his Miguel Almiron dilemma at Newcastle United as Jonjo Shelvey returns from injury

Rafa Benitez is considering starting Miguel Almiron against Huddersfield Town.

The Newcastle United midfielder, signed on transfer deadline day last month, came off the bench against Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month.

Almiron has since trained well with his new team-mates and played in last weekend's friendly against CSKA Moscow in Spain, which ended 1-1.

And Benitez, United's manager, feels that the 24-year-old is fit enough to start tomorrow's Premier League home game.

Almiron's last competitive start came for Atlanta United, his former club, in the MLS Cup final in early December.

Asked if he was fit enough to start against Huddersfield, Benitez said: "I think so. It's another important decision to make. We have enough players.

"He (Almiron) has done well. it's not easy to go to a new league. You need some time."

Meanwhile, midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, sidelined since early last month with a thigh problem, could be involved against Huddersfield.