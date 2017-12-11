Rafa Benitez reveals his players’ reaction to Newcastle’s latest defeat

Rafa Benitez says his players were distraught after Leicester City spoiled Newcastle United’s 125th birthday party.

Benitez’s side were beaten 3-2 at St James’s Park on Saturday.

It’s not easy when you lose a game at home when the atmosphere was as good as that. The way that we lost the game, it’s hard. Rafa Benitez

The club marked it’s formation in on December 9, 1892 by the merger of Newcastle East End and Newcastle West End with a stunning flag display.

Newcastle took the lead through a Joselu goal.

“It was a great day with all the fans celebrating and the team was so good at the beginning,” said Benitez.

However, Leicester equalised later in the half and took the lead through a 60th-minute Demarai Gray strike.

Dwight Gayle levelled, but a late own goal from Ayoze Perez saw the visitors claim all three points.

Asked what the mood was like in the dressing room after the defeat, Benitez said: “People were very disappointed.

“It’s not easy when you lose a game at home when the atmosphere was as good as that. The way that we lost the game, it’s hard.”

Newcastle have taken one point from their last seven games. The club’s recent matches have been punctuated by defensive mistakes.

“I have to keep going, because I see how hard the players work, how hard they train everyday, so it’s just a question of cutting out the mistakes,” said Benitez.

“Sometimes you make mistakes and you’re not punished, but every mistake seems to be a goal we concede.”