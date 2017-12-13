Rafa Benitez reveals his reaction to Newcastle’s summer transfer failures

Rafa Benitez says he has no regrets about staying at Newcastle United – despite his transfer frustrations.

Benitez stayed on after the club’s relegation the season before last.

And United’s manager reaffirmed his commitment to the Championship-winning club in the summer after end-of-season talks with owner Mike Ashley.

Benitez, however was frustrated by the club’s summer transfer efforts.

However, the 57-year-old quickly focused on improving a squad which lacks Premier League experience after making his “feelings” clear to managing director Lee Charnley.

Newcastle – who take on Sam Allardyce’s Everton at St James’s Park tonight – are just two points above the league’s relegation zone.

I was surprised what we did in August, but I tried to explain why I was surprised, and when I talked with Lee (Charnley), I think he knows my feelings. Rafa Benitez

“In terms of experience, and what I was expecting from the fans, the city, everybody – it’s fine,” said Benitez.

“I was surprised what we did in August, but I tried to explain why I was surprised, and when I talked with Lee, I think he knows my feelings.

“And now it’s just trying to improve a team, where we have a lot of good players working really hard.

“It’s just trying to give them advice and have a positive influence and hope they will learn quickly.

“The other day I was saying to one player ‘look – this’, and he was saying ‘but it doesn’t matter’, then you see the clips and they go ‘oh’ and change.

“They can’t see some things that you can see, because you have this experience. And then you try to give them this advice.

“It’s like when you’re talking to your son, or in my case my daughter, but still she’s making the same mistakes.

“So they need two or three times to understand.”