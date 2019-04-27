Rafa Benitez reveals his view on recalls for Jonjo Shelvey and Yoshinori Muto at Newcastle United

Yoshinori Muto and Jonjo Shelvey could be handed starts in Newcastle United’s last three games.

Muto, signed from Mainz last summer, and Shelvey have found starts hard to come by this season.

However, they could feature more now the club has secured its Premier League status.

READ MORE: Rafa Benitez: 'You can bring in another manager – maybe he'll be happy if Newcastle United finish 15th'



Rafa Benitez, without Jamaal Lascelles and Miguel Almiron, will have to make two enforced changes for this evening’s game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Federico Fernandez is set to replace captain Lascelles, who has a stomach upset.

Muto, Christian Atsu and Kenedy are vying to replace Almiron, who suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in last weekend’s 3-1 win over Southampton.

“You ask me about Kenedy, Atsu, Muto,” said Benitez.

“Yes they’re fighting for Almiron’s position, and in the middle of the pitch, the same. Everybody has a chance.”

Shelvey, meanwhile, has only played 32 minutes of football since recovering from a niggling thigh injury earlier this year.

Asked if the midfielder was frustrated, Benitez said: “No, I think he has trained well.

“He was talking with me saying ‘what do I have to do’ ,and he has done a lot of things right.

“He has to be ready. The main thing is that when people are doing well, whether it’s in football or in life, sometimes you have to wait.”