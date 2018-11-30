Rafa Benitez reveals his view on the 11th-minute walk-in protest at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez has reacted to the planned protest during tomorrow's home game against West Ham United.

The Magpie Group is calling for Newcastle United fans to walk in to St James's Park in the 11th minute tomorrow.

It is a protest against Mike Ashley's 11-year tenure as owner.

Benitez was asked about the plan ahead of the Premier League game.

"Our fans have been really good for us, especially the last game," said Newcastle's manager. "They showed the passion they have and commitment.

"I will not tell them what to do. I have a lot of respect for our fans. Hopefully, we can enjoy together another three points."

The Magpie Group are also planning a full boycott of the home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on December 9.

A statement from group read: "We encourage fans to take a stand in this fixture and in the game against Wolves, where we propose a full boycott.

"We know this is painful for Newcastle supporters to do, but, for the longer term future of the club, it’s time to tell those at the top that enough is enough”