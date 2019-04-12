Rafa Benitez reveals his view on Twitter trolls after Newcastle United player is targeted

Rafa Benitez says his Newcastle United players must not let Twitter trolls get to them – as they don't reflect the opinion of most fans.

Yedlin – who gave away a penalty in last weekend's 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace – responded to a barbed tweet from a supporter this week with the message "classy".

The defender fouled Wilfried Zaha in the box and Luka Milivojevic scored the resulting penalty.

The result left Newcastle 15th in the Premier League and seven points clear of the relegation zone, though 18th-placed Cardiff City have a game in hand.

Benitez, United's manager, has debriefed his team on the mistakes they made against Palace ahead of tonight's game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Asked about Yedlin's reaction to the mistake, Benitez said: "He’s been fine. We have analysed the clips, what we did wrong and right, looking for solutions. "Sometimes I make a mistake and go home and watch the game on my own. But we win together, and we lose together."

The fan who had tweeted Yedlin later deleted the message, in which he had wished an injury on Yedlin.

"I don’t follow Twitter, or all these things, because anyone can write what they want at home and they think they are right," said Benitez.

"I see people saying we didn’t play well against Crystal Palace, but we did well. The problem in football is that they think about the score at the end and if you lost they think it was a bad game.

"They were asking me before at the away form. But I think our performances away have been good this season. Against Arsenal, we didn’t do well, but against Wolves we were winning until the last second, and against Bournemouth we were in control of the game.

"These kind of things for me mean I'm quite positive we can get a result against Leicester. But we have to do things right and not make mistakes."

On Twitter trolls, Benitez added: “In Valencia, when they were criticising the president, someone wrote graffiti in the stadium.

"The TV took the images and said the fans are against the president, but maybe it was just one fan. So now you can put on Twitter whatever you want and it could be one fan.

"So I don’t think this is really important. You see the players, and they care. They can make mistakes and so can we. We need to clear our mind and focus on the next challenge."

Meanwhile, Mohamed Diame has been added to United's squad after recovering from the injury which kept him out against Palace.

The midfielder will trigger a one-year contract extension if he starts two more games.

Diame, however, favours a two-year deal.

"He is fine in terms of training," said Benitez. "In terms of other things, he's available, and that it's. He can play, it's not an issue."