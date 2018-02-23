Rafa Benitez reveals how he scores Paul Dummett out of 10 at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez says Paul Dummett has his total "trust" at Newcastle United.

The 26-year-old defender signed new long-term contract at the club last week which could keep him at St James's Park until 2022.

Dummett – who has had his critics since breaking into the first-team squad – is Benitez's first-choice left-back.

Asked about Dummett's new deal, United manager Benitez said: "It’s important for any club to have players you can trust, who can settle down and who can give you everything.

"Sometimes it will be a nine (out of 10) or a six, if they are between six and nine and then you can trust them. Others can be a nine and then a three.

Paul Dummett

"With his characteristics, he's a clever player. He's also left-footed, and it’s very difficult to find left footed in football now. He's also from the city, and he has passion and pride of the city."