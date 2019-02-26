Rafa Benitez reveals how Newcastle's fringe players can win back their first-team places

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has told his fringe team players what they must do in order to regain their place in the starting 11.

Injuries this season to the likes of Jonjo Shelvey, Mohamed Diame, Ki Sung-yeung and Paul Dummett have inadvertently cost them their first-team spots, allowing other members of the squad to thrive.

It is the emergence of Sean Longstaff, coupled with the return of Isaac Hayden, that has grabbed the headlines in recent weeks, something Benitez admits he did not envisage at the beginning of the year.

"It's true,” said Benitez, when suggested that he did not expect to field the duo together.

“Especially because we have some players who, technically, they are quite good. Everybody was expecting: 'Maybe he will play this one, or that one.'

"But they are doing well. They deserve to be there because they are doing well."

Longstaff and Hayden have formed a budding partnership in United’s previous six games, winning plaudits from fans and the trust of Benitez, where they are expected to start against Burnley tonight.

While Shelvey has only just returned to training following a thigh injury, Diame and Ki are thought to be in first-team contention having featured in Benitez’s squad against Wolves and Huddersfield, respectively.

And Benitez, who praised the trio, has informed those players on what they need to do as they look to win back their places in the starting XI.

The role Matt Ritchie has played should also not be overlooked after slotting into a left-wing back position following Dummett's absence.

The 58-year-old said: "The behaviour of the other players, the way that they are training, is very good.

“Obviously if you continue picking the same team, everybody will be a little bit less focused and more upset.

"But at the moment they are training well, they are competing, and I told them the other day: 'The only way you can change things is to keep working hard and training well.'

"In football, if you are not doing well, the only way is to keep working hard.

“When the others are doing well, the only way to change the decisions of the manager is to do better in the training sessions and then they will maybe get a chance or an opportunity for the other games."