Rafa Benitez reveals January transfer window problem at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez says he's not yet discussed money ahead of the January transfer window.

Benitez wants to strengthen his Newcastle United squad in the New Year, having had to sell to buy in the summer transfer market.

Owner Mike Ashley is prepared to sanction some spending, though Benitez, the club's manager, must first find the "right players".

Speaking ahead of Monday night's game against Burnley at Turf Moor, Benitez said: "Always, January's quite difficult..

"It's not just a question of how much (money). It's a question of finding the right players.

"It's quite a difficult window. Always, it's the same. Top-class players are in the Champions League, and it's very difficult for them to change.

"We don't have to look at Premier League loans, as we have two players on loan.

"If you find the right player, you have to start talking about that (money)."

Meanwhile, defender Paul Dummett will miss the Burnley game with a hamstring injury.