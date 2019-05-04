Rafa Benitez reveals Liverpool's big transfer issue ahead of Newcastle reunion

Rafa Benitez has discussed the big transfer issue he faced while Liverpool manager - as he prepares to welcome his former club to Newcastle United.

Victory for Liverpool at St James's Park would take them a step closer to the Premier League title, while Benitez's current employers will be keen to solidify their place in mid-table.

And while the two teams have enjoyed differing on-field fortunes this campaign, the Spaniard believes that they are not too different away from the pitch.

Benitez believes the transfer circumstances he is currently facing aren't dissimilar to those he experienced at Anfield.

The Newcastle boss has only been handed limited funds during his time on Tyneside, and he has now revealed that his budget on Merseyside went as low as £17million.

He believes that gave his side limited depth - naturally an issue in a push for the title - and meant they were left relying on their togetherness, as his Newcastle side are now.

"We were fighting, and believe me we had £20m and the last year was £17m," revealed Benitez.

"It's similar to Newcastle, everything together, we fight and we stick together. That togetherness is the main thing.

"To go this year and to compete, hopefully you will be objective and you will analyse that.

"The players we had on the bench compared to the ones they have on the bench now.

"I will talk about one player and I won’t give you the name whose price was £1.5m. He was the first substitute for one of our big names. It’s different now."