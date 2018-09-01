Rafa Benitez reveals 'meetings' with key Newcastle players

Rafa Benitez has had a meeting with Kenedy as he attempts to coax him into form.

The Newcastle United winger, re-signed on loan from Chelsea, is yet to get into his stride this season.

Kenedy was disappointing in Wednesday night's Carabao Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

And United manager Benitez spoke to the 22-year-old, and a number of other players, in the wake of the loss.

Asked about Kenedy's form, Benitez said: "We're trying to give him confidence.

"In the last couple of days I’ve had a few meetings with individuals. I've spoken with them, and I’m trying to help them learn, to show them what they have to do, analyse games on the video.

"After, we go on the pitch and we practice. He has my confidence."