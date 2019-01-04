Rafa Benitez reveals Newcastle's approach to the FA Cup

Rafa Benitez says he won't take any risks in the FA Cup.

Newcastle United take on Blackburn Rovers at St James's Park tomorrow evening in a third-round tie.

And Benitez will make changes to his team for the game against the Championship club.

“I would say that the difference between teams is so good, what you have to do is approach the game with the best available," said United's manager.

"I don’t want to take risks with players who have been unavailable."

Mohamed Diame, Federico Fernandez and Karl Darlow will not be involved against Blackburn.

“Diame has a hip irritation," said Benitez. "Fed Fernandez has had a thigh strain, and he will be available for Chelsea if everything is right. Darlow is still not available.

"Clark is around, fit, but I will not take any risks in terms of players who may have problems, we will try to get through because we know it is important for everyone.

"We cannot do like the top six, who play players who don’t play and still have a very strong team.

“It will be the strongest XI for this game. Our supporters are very clear. I won the FA Cup. It's a massive trophy, but at same time I will not take risks with any players who have knocks or overload after Christmas.

"When I have meetings with the FA, you say you can’t do this or that, you have to manage the games."