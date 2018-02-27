Rafa Benitez reveals Newcastle’s approach to their visit to Liverpool

Rafa Benitez has told his Newcastle United players that every second will count at Anfield.

Benitez’s side take on in-form Liverpool in a televised game on Saturday evening.

Newcastle let slip a two-goal lead and drew 2-2 against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The result dropped the club down to 15th in the Premier League table ahead of their daunting visit to Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp’s third-placed side, meanwhile, kept up their charge at the top end of the table with a convincing 4-1 win over West Ham United.

And Benitez – who guided Liverpool to the Champions League trophy in 2005 – knows his team can’t afford any lapses in concentration at Anfield given the attacking talent at Klopp’s disposal.

“When we go there, we just have to play like we did for 70 minutes (against Bournemouth),” said Benitez.

“Hopefully, we will take the positives and the team will do the same things they did for most of the game.”

Klopp has been fielded a front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

The trio have scored 43 Premier League goals between them so far this season.

“You’re talking about teams who have players who can make the difference, and you cannot lose your concentration, even for one second, because you pay for that,” said Benitez.

“The point is to win these kind of games, because maybe then you can manage the other games much more easily.

“Maybe we will have to keep going to the last game, but whatever happens, we will have to stay calm and make the right decisions every time.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s Andy Robertson is wary of Newcastle.

“We’ve put ourselves in a good position, but it means nothing if we don’t capitalise on it,” said the 23-year-old defender.

“We’ve got however many games are left, and they’re all going to be cup finals for us.”