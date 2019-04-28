Rafa Benitez reveals Newcastle United's approach to Liverpool's visit to St James's Park

Rafa Benitez is determined to upset the odds against his former club Liverpool.

Newcastle United take on the Premier League leaders at St James's Park on Saturday night.

Benitez's side are 13th in the table after yesterday's 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium, where Ayoze Perez netted his 11th league goal of the season.

United's manager has already insisted that he will not do his former club any favours as they look to pip Manchester City, beaten at St James's Park earlier this year, to the league title.

Asked about his approach to the game, Benitez said: "When you finish a game like this one, you have to recover and relax a little bit.

"Then we have to do exactly what we have been doing throughout the season; prepare properly and then try to do our job.

"It's a game that will be very, very difficult for us, and will be massive for them. We will try to do our best job possible. We will play in front of our fans, but in my case in front of both fans. I think we have to try and do what we have done all season. It has to be like that."