Rafa Benitez reveals Newcastle United's position on a loan move for West Brom target Jacob Murphy

Rafa Benitez is unwilling to loan out Jacob Murphy – unless another winger arrives at Newcastle United.

Reports in the Midlands have claimed that West Bromwich Albion are close to signing Murphy.

Darren Moore, the Championship club's head coach, said: “We're trying to improve the squad, and we’ve been talking to bring players in."

Reports claim that Murphy could have a medical early next week.

Murphy, signed from Norwich City in the summer of 2017, has found opportunities hard to come by on Tyneside this season.

However, the 23-year-old is likely to start tomorrow's FA Cup tie against Watford at St James's Park.

Asked if Murphy would leave, United manager Benitez said: "At the moment, if we don't bring anyone in it will be hard, we have to be careful with anyone leaving."