Rafa Benitez reveals 'positive' talks over his Newcastle United future

Rafa Benitez has dropped his biggest hint yet that he's ready to commit his future to Newcastle United.

Benitez, out of contract in the summer, was asked about his future ahead of tomorrow night's home game against Liverpool.

United's manager, keen for the club to compete higher up the Premier League table, outlined in late March what it would take to persuade him to stay at St James's Park.

"I was talking with (managing director) Lee Charnley this week, and we will let you know as soon as we have more news," said Benitez.

"We have had another talk. We'll continue to talk."

Asked if talks had been "positive", Benitez said: "Yes."

Benitez was also asked if the Liverpool game could be his last at St James's Park as Newcastle manager.

“I know this is the last home game of the season, but still I'm positive," said Benitez. "We're talking. I would like to see this club growing and growing and where it deserves to be.

“We'll let you know. I understand you will ask me, and I will be asked again. At least we have been talking and we can move forward a little bit."

Fans are planning another emotional show of support for Benitez before and during the Liverpool game.

"I know the fans are supporting me and trying to convince me to stay," said Benitez. "I appreciate that. I'm happy in the city.

"We're very comfortable here. The point is that we want to progress."

Newcastle are 13th in the Premier League table with two games left to play.

