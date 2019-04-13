Rafa Benitez reveals the message he has delivered to Mike Ashley at Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez has set out how he wants to operate in the transfer market – after guiding Newcastle United to safety.

The club is 10 points clear of the relegation zone after last night's 1-0 win over Leicester City.

Ayoze Perez scored the only goal of the game at the King Power Stadium.

While not mathematically safe, Newcastle have hit Benitez's 38-point safety target with four games left to play.

United's manager is "waiting for an answer" from owner Mike Ashley after outlining what it would take to get him to extend his contract, which expires in the summer.

Benitez spoke about doing the "right things" in the transfer market after the Leicester game.

Asked what that meant, Benitez said: "It's just to go to the transfer window and sign the players that you need at the right time.

"Sometimes you have the players and you cannot get players because a team can pay more money than you.

"But obviously everyone says the same: that you have to go early, you have to choose your targets that you need. It's not that you need to sign the best player in the world and then maybe you sign 10 players around that they cannot play with him.

"You have to try to find the players that you need, and do it quickly.

"Then you have a city, a massive club with all the potential to grow and do things better, and try to compete with anyone in the Premier League.

"Obviously, the top six are a little bit far away now, but still you can compete in the other range if you do a little bit better.",