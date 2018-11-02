Rafa Benitez reveals what he told Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles about 'nice guy' Mike Ashley comments

Rafa Benitez has spoken to Jamaal Lascelles about his controversial comments about Mike Ashley.

Lascelles yesterday signed a new six-year deal at Newcastle United.

And the club's captain was asked about his meeting with owner Ashley at a press conference.

Lascelles, speaking ahead of tomorrow's home game against Watford, said that his first impression of Ashley was that he was a "nice guy".

The 24-year-old's comments provoked a backlash from fans, unhappy at years of under-investment, on social media.

Asked about his comments, Benitez said: "It's not a big issue for us to discuss what one player said in one interview when he was asked a straight question.

"It's about us doing what we have to do to win a game against Watford and if Jamaal mentally is ready to do that.

“That is what I'm expecting from him, just give everything and make sure the rest of his team-mates work as hard as he is working already.

“We can create a story with that, but the main thing for us is to get three points tomorrow and then if he said this or that, it doesn't matter."

Benitez spoke to Lascelles about the response to his comments.

“I said to him 'if you score the winning goal tomorrow, everybody will be happy'," said Benitez.