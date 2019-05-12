Rafa Benitez reveals what Mike Ashley told Newcastle United's players in the dressing room

Mike Ashley paid a dressing room visit to congratulate Newcastle United's players.

Ashley watched Rafa Benitez's side beat Fulham 4-0 at Craven Cottage this afternoon.

Rafa Benitez.

And the club's owner, set for talks with Rafa Benitez next week, visited the dressing room after the season-ending fixture.

READ MORE: This is how much money Newcastle United stand to earn from the Premier League

“He came to say thank you very much to all the players and everyone in the dressing room," said Benitez, United's manager.

"He said congratulations to everyone. We were in the dressing room, so he was talking to me and the team, saying thank you very much, but nothing special."

Benitez is out of contract in the summer and hopeful a deal can be concluded for him to stay on at the club.

“We will have a meeting hopefully this week, and we will see where we are," said Benitez.

"We have a meeting coming soon, hopefully, and then we will see where we are. Someone will ask me the question, do I want to stay?

"It’s very easy. I can see the potential of this massive club, and hopefully we can do things in a way that will be good for everyone to move forward, maybe together.

"At the moment, it’s just keep talking and see what happens next week."