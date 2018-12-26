Rafa Benitez reveals what Newcastle must do to spring a shock at Liverpool

Rafa Benitez believes that Newcastle must do 'everything right' to have any chance of claiming a result at Liverpool.

The Reds, who are currently top of the Premier League table, are overwhelming favourites for the clash at Anfield.

And Benitez is under no illusions to the tough task his side will face on Merseyside as they aim to bounce back from a disappointing draw at Fulham.

The Boxing Day meeting will see the Spaniard once again return to his former stomping ground and - while he is looking forward to a return to the North West - his focus remains on fine-tuning the game plan he has prepared to deal with Jurgen Klopp's side.

Such a plan will prove key, with the Newcastle boss believing his side will have to do 'everything right', and hope for some mistakes from their hosts, in order to have any chance of sealing a memorable result.

When asked if he was relishing the return to Anfield, Benitez said: "Yes because I see a lot of friends and then hopefully we can do well.

"I will be happy if we can get something but in terms of the city people and the family, I like to go there.

"I would like to go there, enjoy it and come back with three points and wish them all the best for the rest of the season.

"At the moment we have to concentrate because we have a few days and we have to do everything right to prepare.

"We have a plan to beat them and if we do well and they make mistakes we can do it.

"With these top sides you have to do everything right and they have to have a bad day and then you have a chance."

Key to Liverpool's success this campaign has been Mo Salah, with the Egyptian having netted 11 times already this season during a rich vein of form.

But while Benitez is appreciative of Salah's talents, he knows the Reds possess a squad packed with quality in all departments - which means his Newcastle side will have to be on their guard throughout.

"He is showing everyone this year in every game he is doing really well," said the Newcastle chief.

"He has the pace, the vision, the ability, he is clinical in front of of goal and he has a lot of things.

"But it is not just him, they have a very good team and a very good squad so you can change players and still have a very good 11.

"When I was there we had to sell to buy and now they are bringing in players who were good and now they are even better.

"He is doing so well and the team is helping him to do well every week, football is about consistency and quality and at the moment he has everything. "