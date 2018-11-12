Rafa Benitez reveals what next for Salomon Rondon and Federico Fernandez at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez has told Salomon Rondon and Federico Fernandez that they can get even better.

Rondon and Fernandez starred in Newcastle United's 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

The result lifted the club up to 14th place in the Premier League.

Striker Rondon scored both goals, while Fernandez eased the pain of captain Jamaal Lascelles' absence with a commanding performance in defence.

Rondon and Fernandez were signed by Benitez in the summer, and United's manager says the performance was "confirmation they can give us something".

"When you sign people, they're not judged on one game," said Benitez.

"They're playing well. You're trying to sign players who, in your opinion, will be good for the team. They have experience of the Premier League, and they can help the players around them.

"It's good for everyone who was involved in the process. We had a clear idea of what we wanted and what we needed.

"This is confirmation they can give us something – they're doing what we expected – but I still think there are areas they can improve."