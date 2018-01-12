Rafa Benitez reveals what's 'best' for him, Mike Ashley – and Newcastle

Rafa Benitez says what's best for him at Newcastle United is also what's best for Mike Ashley.

Benitez is waiting on a transfer breakthrough at the Premier League club.

United's manager has given his ideas to owner Ashley and managing director Lee Charnley.

And Benitez, having identified potential targets, is waiting for the club's hierarchy to deliver the players he feels he needs.

"We're talking about the best for the team – that's the best for the club in the end and the best for the owner – (is) to do well," said Benitez ahead of tomorrow's home game against Swansea City.

Rafa Benitez

"If we can bring in some players and improve the squad, I think it's the right way to do things."

Benitez is adamant that he doesn't have to sell to buy at Newcastle.

"We have to move some players, because we need positions in the (25-man Premier League) squad," said Benitez.

"It's not a question that we need to sell to buy. The January window's so complicated that not too many people pay big money for players.

"We have to have a target we want, and if someone comes for our players, then if they can go, they'll have to be replaced.

"If they talk about loans, at the moment, we're not interested in loaning (out) anyone, because we need our players.

"We are playing with a list of names and trying to go as close as we can. That's it."