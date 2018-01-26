Rafa Benitez reveals what will make Jacob Murphy an even better player for Newcastle

Rafa Benitez says new signings will bring the best out of Jacob Murphy.

The winger scored his first Newcastle United goal in last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Murphy, signed from Norwich City for £12million last summer, has steadily grown in confidence after overcoming a difficult start to his career at the club.

Benitez this week signed winger Kenedy on a half-season loan from Chelsea.

United’s manager hopes to make more signings before next week’s transfer deadline.

And Benitez believes Murphy will benefit from having more Premier League experience around him.

“He’s the type of player that some new signings would really help,” said Benitez.

“He’s a young player with talent, and when a player like that has experienced players around them, they’ll go and become better players.”

Murphy, preparing for Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, is on a step learning curve after making the step up from Championship football.

“He’s a young player,” said Benitez. “He has the potential, and obviously when you’re in a very good team, these young players can do even better.

“When they’re in a team that has to fight for every single ball, like when we were at Manchester City, it’s even more important to do two or three things well.

“He did that. But still he’s a young player, and he has to learn.

“I would say coming from the Championship to the Premier League, to play at this level against the likes of Manchester City, it’s a very long way. He still has plenty of room for improvement.”