Rafa Benitez reveals when Florian Lejeune is due back at Newcastle

Florian Lejeune is due back on Tyneside this month to step up his rehabilitation.

The Newcastle United defender ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in pre-season.

Lejuene has been working in Italy since undergoing an operation in Rome early last month.

The 27-year-old – who has been posting updates on Instagram – could be back early next year.

Asked for an update on Lejeune's return, United manager Rafa Benitez said "He is getting better – you have his Instagram!

"He will come back maybe in one week He's doing his rehab in Rome, special facilities."