Rafa Benitez reveals where he wants to take Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez says he can take Newcastle United to the fringes of the top six in the Premier League.

Benitez's side moved up to 13th place tonight with a 1-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The club is 10 points above the relegation zone with four games left to play.

Benitez, in talks with the club over his future with his contract expiring in the summer, believes he can take Newcastle much higher with the right backing.

"Doing the right things, we can compete with teams between seventh and 12th," said United's manager. "We have to be more competitive in the (transfer) window, and then you have a massive potential at Newcastle."

Ayoze Perez scored the only goal of the game at the King Power Stadium.

"It's massive for the team," said Benitez. "You have to give credit to the players who worked hard. We were playing against a good team. We needed to do almost everything perfect and we were close. It's easier with this commitment from players and managers.

"Tactically, we needed to adjust a lot of things and we did it."