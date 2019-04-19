Rafa Benitez reveals whether Jonjo Shelvey is in line for a Newcastle United recall

Jonjo Shelvey will have to wait a little longer for a chance at Newcastle United.

The injury-hit midfielder, now fully fit, hasn't started a Premier League game since November.

Shelvey has only played 32 minutes of football since recovering from the niggling thigh problem which has dogged his campaign.

The 27-year-old, signed from Swansea City in January 2016, was an unused substitute when Newcastle beat Leicester City 1-0 at the King Power Stadium last week.

United's result all but secured the club's Premier League status, but Benitez, out of contract in the summer and "waiting for answers" from the club, isn't about to change a winning team to give Shelvey and others an opportunity.

Newcastle, 15th in the league and seven points clear of the relegation zone, take on Southampton at St James's Park tomorrow evening.

Asked if he would give Shelvey a chance in the club's remaining four games, manager Benitez said: "The priority for me is what? To win games.

"He's training well. Like all the team, he's training well. But I do not want to answer if I will give opportunities to this one or the other one. Some people can then say he is doing this or dong that.

"The thing is just to concentrate on getting three points, and, after that, think about Brighton.

"A lot of players are thinking about what is going on. They do not know if I will stay, so they can be 'oh', but they still have to keep working hard.

"If you want to have some credit, what do you have to do? Give interviews? Write articles? No, work hard and win. That's it."