Rafa Benitez reveals why fans won't be hearing from him this summer

Rafa Benitez has again turned down punditry offers – as he feels he would be too respectful to other managers.

Benitez, unlike some of his predecessors at St James’s Park, has shunned TV work.

Newcastle United’s manager doesn’t feel his analysis would be box office viewing given that he would show “respect” for his managerial colleagues.

Asked if he planned to do any TV work in the summer, Benitez said: “I don’t like too much to go to the TV, because I was there, and I have done it as a pundit, and you have to analyse things in a professional way and with respect for the other managers, the other people.

“I don’t think that’s interesting for anyone! They want you to say something more.”

Benitez summer plans are dependent on contract talks at Newcastle, with his deal expiring on June 30.

The 59-year-old is waiting to see if owner Mike Ashley is prepared to given him the financial resources, and autonomy in the transfer market, he feels he needs to take the club higher up the Premier League next season.

Meanwhile, United’s Under-23s take on Reading in a Premier League 2 play-off semi-final at the Madejski Stadium on Friday night.

Winger Rosaire Longelo said: “,We know it’s a very important game for the group, because we know if we can beat Reading, we have a huge shot of getting promoted. It’s a must-win game for us.

“It will be difficult in playing away, but we like tough challenges, so we’ll take it on board, and what the manager tells us, to face those, no matter what they will be.”