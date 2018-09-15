Rafa Benitez reveals why he had to take off Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles

Jamaal Lascelles will be assessed ahead of Newcastle United's visit to Selhurst Park after being forced off against Arsenal.

The defender was taken off at the break at St James's Park this afternoon.

Lascelles had twisted his ankle in the warm-up, but he still started the game.

However, the 24-year-old was struggling and had to be replaced at the break by Ciaran Clark, who scored a Newcastle's goal in the 2-1 defeat.

“He twisted his ankle in the warm-up," said United manager Rafa Benitez.

“He was trying in the first half and we had to make the substitution, so, in the end, it was one less option for us to change things during the second half.”

Benitez hopes to have Lascelles, his captain, back for Saturday's game against Crystal Palace.

Asked if Lascelles would be fit to play at Selhurst Park, Benitez said: "We will see.

“The doctor said we need to check in a couple of days and see how he's going on.”

Lascelles had become a father ahead of the Arsenal game.