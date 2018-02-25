Rafa Benitez reveals why he left out Jacob Murphy out of his Newcastle squad

Rafa Benitez has explained Jacob Murphy's absence from his Newcastle United squad.

Murphy, signed from Norwich City last summer for £12million, hit form late last year.

However, the 23-year-old wasn't involved in yesterday's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.

Eddie Howe's side came from two goals down to claim a point at the Vitality Stadium.

United manager Benitez was asked about Murphy's absence after the Premier League fixture.

“We had to decide about wingers, defenders, strikers," said Benitez. "The good thing is that we don’t have too many injuries, so someone had to stay out.

"He (Murphy) was doing well, and I told him that I was disappointed (he couldn’t be in the squad), but you have to make these decisions.

"We have (Christian) Atsu as a winger, so it's just a decision, because of the number of players we can have in the squad."