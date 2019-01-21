Rafa Benitez reveals why he’s ‘happier and more positive’ at Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez is hoping that Newcastle United are on the up – after the club climbed out of the relegation zone.

Benitez’s side beat Cardiff City 3-0 at St James’s Park on Saturday.

I have belief that this team will stay up, but we have to do the things we did against Cardiff and we do things right. Rafa Benitez

The result lifted the club up to 18th place in the Premier League table.

Benitez, United’s manager, has previously said it would be a “miracle” if Newcastle stayed up given the money spent by the club’s better-funded rivals.

However, Benitez does believe in his players.

“We can still have a successful season,” said Benitez.

“We have to keep winning games. It will not be easy, but we can still achieve what we want to achieve.

“If I seem happier and more positive, it is because we have won and we have taken three points. We have scored three goals and kept a clean sheet, I have to be positive.

“The other teams around us, they will also try to strengthen this month, but if we do what we did today, if we play like that against them, we will be OK. We will get the points we need.”

Cardiff, meanwhile, dropped into the relegation zone after their defeat.

“Nobody will expect us to bounce again, but we have shown all season that we have bounced back from adversity,” said manager Neil Warnock.

“It’s not been an easy season for me – 94 minutes in front, that’s all we’ve been. On the bench, that’s the only time I’ve been able to enjoy it, 94 minutes.

“It shouldn’t be allowed, should it? It’s a health risk, isn’t it, that?”

Warnock confirmed that captain Sean Morrison had undergone emergency surgery after suffering a burst appendix.

“He was bright, but he was a lucky lad, really,” said Warnock. “If his wife hadn’t have been on the ball – she rang our club doctor and explained the symptoms.”