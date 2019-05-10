Rafa Benitez reveals why Istanbul was better than Liverpool's Barcelona comeback

Rafa Benitez has revealed why Liverpool's comeback against Barcelona fails to top the come-from-behind win in the 2005 Champions League Final.

The then-Liverpool manager saw his side come from three goals down to beat AC Milan in Istanbul, on a day which has become one of the most memorable football occasions of recent years.

But the Reds' current crop completed a comeback to challenge that of Benitez's side as they overcame a 3-0 deficit from the first leg to knock Barcelona out the Champions League.

For Benitez, though, the comeback does not top Istanbul - given the quick amount of time in which his Liverpool side compleed their turnaaround.

“45 minutes, with all the goals," said the Newcastle boss.

"I had someone coming from Turkey and still they are speaking about this game.

"Who won the poll on Sky? It was very clear.

"We are talking about the final and everything happening from half-time. This time, Liverpool were quite good in the first game and were just unlucky with the performance of Messi.

"They deserve to be in the final."