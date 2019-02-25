Rafa Benitez reveals why Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron's doesn't scare easily after bruising welcome to the Premier League

Rafa Benitez's confident that Miguel Almiron can handle the physicality of the Premier League.

Almiron was on the end of clumsy challenges in his first two games for Newcastle United.

However, the 24-year-old, signed from Atlanta United, quickly picked himself on each occasion.

Almiron, preparing for tomorrow night's Premier League home game against Burnley, did everything but score in the weekend's 2-0 win over 10-man Huddersfield Town, who had Tommy Smith sent off for a lunge at the Paraguay international.

“I think he has no problems," said United manager Benitez. "Watching him in the training sessions, he's still playing with the same style. He's very quick and then he's trying also to be in the tackles, so he's not someone who is scared.

“Hopefully he won't have these bad tackles anymore, but he can cope with that."

Almiron struck the post on his home debut.

"He did really well," said Benitez. "We knew he could give us pace and energy, and he did it.

"He was fine on the ball too – he had a great chance, and it was a pity for him not to score – but everything that we were expecting from him, he did it and he did it well."