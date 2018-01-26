Rafa Benitez reveals why Rolando Aarons can leave Newcastle in the transfer window

Rafa Benitez is prepared to loan out Rolando Aarons in the transfer window.

Aarons has made five appearances – and scored one goal – for Newcastle United so far this season.

I was talking with him and he was saying we were bringing in another player and maybe he could go. But we need to have the right team for him. Rafa Benitez

And Benitez is open to loan offers for the 22-year-old after signing Kenedy, 21, from Chelsea for the rest of the campaign.

Benitez is also looking to sell or loan midfielder Jack Colback, while defender Jamie Sterry could also be farmed out.

Asked if he expected anyone to leave before next week’s transfer deadline, Benitez said: “Colback and Sterry are on the market, and the other players? It depends if we sign or not and in which positions.

“One that maybe now has more chance to leave is Rolando Aarons.

“I was talking with him and he was saying we were bringing in another player and maybe he could go. But we need to have the right team for him.

“We had one good option, but now we have to wait and then we are waiting for any other options.

“He’s a young player, and he has to play. Bringing in Kenedy, we have another body in a position where normally he would play.

“If he can get a good club, we’ll allow him to go.

Freddie Woodman, 20, could also be loaned out.

Meanwhile, United defender Callum Williams, 20, has re-signed for Gateshead on loan.

“We liked Callum first time around,” said Gateshead manager Steve Watson.

“He’s a talented young lad who’s versatile and works hard for the team. He’s the type of individual that we want in our squad.”