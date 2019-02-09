Rafa Benitez reveals why Sean Longstaff has given him a 'difficult decision' at Newcastle United

Sean Longstaff has given Rafa Benitez a midfield selection headache for Newcastle United’s visit to Molineux.

Longstaff has started the club’s last seven league and cup games.

The 21-year-old, promoted to the first-team squad last summer, has impressed alongside Isaac Hayden.

Benitez, however, has fit-again pair Mohamed Diame and Ki Sung-yueng available for Monday night’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Longstaff – who signed a new deal earlier this season – could yet keep his place at Molineux.

“They are all training well,” said Benitez.

“I’m happy with Sean, – he’s been doing well.

“That (the midfield) is a difficult decision for me this week. But not just this one, just to pick the team and the squad.”

Benitez also has Paul Dummett back from injury, while Yoshinori Muto has returned from the Asian Cup.

New signing Miguel Almiron, meanwhile, could make his United debut,

The 24-year-old joined last week from Major League Soccer side Atlanta United in deal which could cost the club £21million.

Asked about Almiron’s first few days in training, United’s manager said: “He’s fine, his training has been good.

“He’s fit and is a player with good stamina and pace. He’s mobile and quite dynamic.

“The question now is what will happen with the physicality of the Premier League – that’s the main difference between the Premier League and the MLS.

“What I can say about Miguel is that he’s a nice lad, a worker, and he’s been training well. He has already been talking to the nutritionists, so he’s quite professional. I think he will be OK.

“He can’t understand English too well yet, but he can talk Spanish with us, so he knows what we want from him on the pitch.

“To come to another league is quite difficult. They need time to adapt. He can talk to players in Spanish. I need to decide (if he’s involved). He has chances to be in the squad.”