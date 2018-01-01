Rafa Benitez reveals why some Newcastle players are finding it ‘difficult’ at St James’s Park

Rafa Benitez says fans had every right to be upset at Newcastle United’s draw against Brighton and Hove Albion.

There were boos after Saturday’s goalless draw at St James’s Park.

Manager Benitez said: “I think the fans are really good, and if they are upset by a draw at home, that’s fine.

“We have to realise the next game is the same. You cannot blame the atmosphere.

“You have to realise some (players) are too young to play these games.

“You cannot get the level you are expecting, so it’s always more difficult for players who do not have much experience in the Premier League.”

I think the fans are really good, and if they are upset by a draw at home, that’s fine. Rafa Benitez

Newcastle take on Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium this afternoon.

Asked if it was easier playing away from home, Benitez said: “Hopefully, I will say yes after Stoke. But the Premier league if difficult at home and away.

“The difference is normally the team at home has to attack and maybe you can find more spaces.”