Rafa Benitez rocked by injury blow ahead of Newcastle's game against Brighton

Rob Elliot is OUT of Newcastle United's home game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The goalkeeper has been ruled out of tomorrow's game with a thigh problem after being kicked in Wednesday night's home defeat to Manchester City.

Rob Elliot

Karl Darlow is on standby to play in goal against Chris Hughton's side.

"Elliot is not available," said United manager Benitez. "He had a kick in his thigh and he felt it a little bit. He's rested."

Benitez will also be without Aleksandar Mitrovic (back), Florian Lejeune (foot) and Jesus Gamez (ankle).

However, Isaac Hayden is set to return to his squad.