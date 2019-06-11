Rafa Benitez's future: Why a non-story at Newcastle United is suddenly a story

A Premier League manager turns up to his place of work. Not a story, right?

Well, not in the case of Rafa Benitez and Newcastle United.

Benitez turned up at the club’s training ground today – and it made headlines. And that says a lot about where the club is at this summer.

The 59-year-old is out of contract in just 20 days – and there’s no news, yet, on a new deal. There’s also no news on a proposed takeover by the Bin Zayed Group.

So, as it stands, Newcastle’s players are back in 24 days for the start of pre-season training. However, Benitez – who has been working from his family home on Merseyside – may not be there to greet them.

So anything Benitez says – or does – is a story.