Rafa Benitez's verdict on Newcastle owner Mike Ashley's appearance at Selhurst Park

Rafa Benitez has reacted to Mike Ashley's surprise appearance at Selhurst Park.

Ashley watched Newcastle United's goalless draw against Crystal Palace this afternoon.

It was Ashley's first appearance at a game since May last year.

Asked if he had spoken to the club's owner, Benitez said: "Not really, because I was talking with the press all the time. If the owner wants to support the team, that's fine. That is positive.

"Obviously, if the owner can be on the pitch and score a couple of goals, it will be better. It's not the case, but if he's supporting the team, it's fine."

Benitez, United's manager, had to sell to buy in the summer after refusing to sign a new contract at the club.

And Newcastle remain 19th in the Premier League.

Asked if Ashley had seen for himself what was needed to improve the side, Benitez said: "I think it's a time now to talk about the game.

"He was here, That is positive. Everyone knows what we have. And everybody knows we will give everything every game until the last minute.

"After, we have plenty of time to keep analysing the situation and trying to make the right decisions."