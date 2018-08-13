Rafa Benitez says Newcastle need more consistent, quality players – like Spurs

Rafa Benitez believes Newcastle need players who can deliver quality ‘every single week’ in order to climb up the Premier League.

The Spaniard was frustrated in his quest to bring in players who he felt would be able to deliver week-in, week-out for the Magpies.

But nonetheless, Benitez is keen to work with his latest additions and believes that – supplied with confidence and belief – they can deliver for the club.

Currently, the Newcastle boss has players who he feels ‘sometimes’ showcase their ability – but in order to take the next steps, Benitez is seeking more consistent individuals.

Such signings, he feels, could help make the difference in tight games – and the ex-Liverpool boss feels that Spurs’ quality performers were behind their opening day success at St James’s Park.

“To make a difference in games where they are balanced you need quality,” he said.

“We have players that can do it sometimes, but the extra step is getting people who can do this every single week.

“That is what they [Spurs] have. You can see Eriksen making a difference in every game and then Alli, Kane, they have so many good players.

“But we are talking about one of the top six, they have six players who can make the difference all on their own.

“We have some players that can do it, but we still need this balance.”

Benitez is far from belittling his summer recruitment, however, and believes that those he has managed to bring in can still flourish if he supplies them with confidence.

The likes of Yoshinori Muto and Salomon Rondon were promising on opening day - and Benitez is now keen to fuel them with the belief needed to deliver in the Premier League.

He added: “I want to say that the players we have brought in are good players, that is my thought. Starting from that, I want to support my players and give them confidence and belief.”