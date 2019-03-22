Rafa Benitez set for injury boost at Newcastle United

Jamaal Lascelles has returned to training well ahead of Newcastle United's visit to Arsenal.

Lascelles missed last weekend's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth with the knee problem he suffered against Everton earlier this month.

Rafa Benitez, also without the suspended Fabian Schar, recalled defenders Paul Dummett and Federico Fernandez to his starting XI at the Vitality Stadium.

Schar will serve the second game of his two-match ban when Newcastle take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on April 1.

However, Lascelles should be available, having trained today with those players not on international duty.

Speaking last week, Benitez said: "We had (Sean) Longstaff and (Rob) Elliot, now we have Lascelles, who is still feeling a little bit his knee, so we will not take any risks. We'll wait two or three days to see how he reacts."

Benitez, United's manager, also welcomed back defender Ciaran Clark from injury last weekend.