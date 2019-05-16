Rafa Benitez set for 'secret' Newcastle United talks with Mike Ashley

Rafa Benitez is set for talks over his future with Mike Ashley today, according to a report.

Benitez revealed last week that he would sit down with Newcastle United's owner after the final game of the season.

Rafa Benitez.

And The Daily Telegraph claim that talks are set for a "secret location in London".

The report adds that an announcement of a contract extension could be made over the weekend if discussions progress well.

Benitez, out of contract in the summer, wants the backing he feels he needs to make the club, which finished 13th in the Premier League, even more competitive on the pitch.

Ashley thanked Benitez and his players for their efforts after Sunday's 4-0 win over Fulham.

“He came to say thank you very much to all the players and everyone in the dressing room," said United's manager. “We will have a meeting, hopefully this week, and we'll see where we are."

Benitez, appointed three years ago, wants to unlock Newcastle's "potential".

"I can see the potential of this massive club, and hopefully we can do things in a way that will be good for everyone to move forward, maybe together" said the 59-year-old at Craven Cottage.

"At the moment, it’s just keep talking, and see what happens next week."