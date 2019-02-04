Rafa Benitez set for triple injury boost at Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez is hoping for a triple injury boost for Newcastle United’s visit to Molineux – but he doesn’t expect to have Jonjo Shelvey back.

Benitez’s side take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 11.

And Mohamed Diame, Ki Sung-yueng and Paul Dummett are “close” to being available.

Diame, out for the past month with a hip problem, trained last week, but Saturday’s game against Tottenham Hotspur came too soon for him. Ki returned from the Asian Cup with a hamstring injury.

Shelvey, meanwhile, has been out since aggravating a thigh injury after coming off the bench in Newcastle’s third-round FA Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers on January 5. Dummett has been out for a month with a hamstring problem.

Benitez said: “I think Diame, Ki and Dummett are quite close, more so than Jonjo.

“We’ll see, but the others are quite close, so hopefully they will be available.”

In the absence of Diame, Shelvey and Ki, Benitez has fielded Issac Hayden and 21-year-old Sean Longstaff in midfield.

Meanwhile, Tottnham manager Pochettino praised his team after they overcame a “well-organised” Newcastle 1-0 thanks to a mistake from Martin Dubravka, who fumbled a late shot from Heung-Min Son.

“Newcastle was a very well organised team, playing deep and not giving us much space,” said Pochettino. “We knew it was going to be difficult second-half, because Newcastle grow in belief.”